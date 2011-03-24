With boy and girl twins on the way with wife Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon admits he is a little freaked out.

"I am probably going to faint in the delivery room! I need to man up!" the "America's Got Talent" and radio host, 30, tweeted Thursday. "Or maybe I should say WOMAN UP since they are the ones that have to be the strongest in the whole ordeal! I am in awe of my wife!"

Fans of his radio show are even tweeting pointers to the first time dad-to-be. "People listening are trying to give me advice for when that day comes. I'm trying to prepare but I get queasy in hospitals LOL," he wrote.

Carey, 41, and Cannon, who wed in May 2008, just celebrated the upcoming arrival with a blue-and-pink themed shower at the Conservatory Grill at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, where guests noshed on gourmet treats and sipped champagne. Among the baby gifts: a huge stuffed giraffe, luxe baby blankets, and books for the twins. "Those kids will have everything," a source close to the pair told Us. "Mariah and Nick are ecstatic."

