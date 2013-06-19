As Amanda Bynes continues her Twitter escapades (a recent tweet? "I could never marry a German. I'm Jewish"), her former All That costar, Nick Cannon, is hoping the best for the girl he once considered to be "like my little sister."

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, June 19, the America's Got Talent host recalled his days with Bynes on the 1998-2000 set of the Nickelodeon comedy show.

"To see someone you'd seen at 9, running around with a snotty nose, and now to see her like that is like, 'Wow, man! That's sad.'" he said.

After the Easy A star's arrest on May 23 (she was charged with marijuana possession, attempted evidence tampering and reckless endangerment in New York City), Cannon, 32, said he "tried to reach out" but was unable to contact her.

Bynes, due in court July 18, doesn't seem to be too concerned with Cannon's -- or anyone else's -- missed calls.

"If you're not hot I don't value your opinion," the 27-year-old tweeted on June 19. "Stop trying to force me to listen if I show no interest."

