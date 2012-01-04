Keep sending those good vibes to Nick Cannon!

Mariah Carey confirmed on Twitter Wednesday that her 31-year-old hubby was hospitalized for "mild kidney failure" in Aspen, Colo. Later in the day, Cannon tweeted he was "currently being transferred to a hospital in L.A."

"Thank you for all your love, prayers and concern," he added. "You know me. I will be a'ight."

A witness tells Us Weekly that Cannon, Carey and their 8-month-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, were transported via private jet, adding, "Nick looked pretty frail and weak, but Mariah was helping him."

Carey, 41, wrote on her website that the couple was "trying to be as festive as possible under the circumstances but please keep Nick in your thoughts because this is very painful."

She added that doctors tried -- and failed -- to remove her from her hubby's room.

"I'm not trying to make light out of the situation because it's a serious moment that's very tough on all of us," she wrote. "So please keep us and our family in your prayers."