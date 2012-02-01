Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter reached out to thank his fans Wednesday for their support following the shocking death of his sister Leslie and announced that he was dedicating the rest of his tour to her.

"Performing is cathartic to me and I am dedicating the rest of my tour to my sister since she loved to watch me perform," Nick said in a message posted on his website.

A spokesman added, "Nick Carter is thankful to the many people and the fans who have shared their wishes and prayers during this tragic time. We want to let the fans know the tour will go on as promised. Also, we ask that the press respects Nick's privacy during his time of grief."

Leslie Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, died suddenly Tuesday in New York at age 25.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Nick, Aaron's Sister Leslie Carter Dies at 25

Hollywood's Single Moms

Demi Lovato: A Year Since Rehab

MORE FROM ETONLINE:

Nick & Aaron Carter's Sister Dies

Shemar Moore on 'Soul Train' Mentor's Passing

'Soul Train' Creator Dead in Suicide