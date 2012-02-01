Nick Carter Releases Statement About Sister's Death
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter reached out to thank his fans Wednesday for their support following the shocking death of his sister Leslie and announced that he was dedicating the rest of his tour to her.
"Performing is cathartic to me and I am dedicating the rest of my tour to my sister since she loved to watch me perform," Nick said in a message posted on his website.
A spokesman added, "Nick Carter is thankful to the many people and the fans who have shared their wishes and prayers during this tragic time. We want to let the fans know the tour will go on as promised. Also, we ask that the press respects Nick's privacy during his time of grief."
Leslie Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, died suddenly Tuesday in New York at age 25.
