So long, Nick Gordon. Sincerely, Twitter.

With his partner Bobbi Kristina Brown resting unresponsive in a hospice and as a lawsuit hangs over his head, Nick has deleted his Twitter account.

In the past, Nick has used his social media account to both blast Bobbi Kristina's father, Bobby Brown, and plead with him to let him see his girlfriend. Nick reportedly protected his account (meaning only his followers could see his tweets) before actually just deleting it.

In his last public message from his account, he wrote, "We keep praying, she has fought hard this long don't give up hope."

Nick gave no warning that he was going to end his account, nor a reason. His Twitter abolishment also comes as a Georgia district attorney said that he would potentially file murder charges against Nick if Bobbi Kristina passes away.

"In view of the new circumstances regarding the health status of Bobbi Kristina Brown, we will be reviewing the case with greater interest," the Fulton County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

With all of the potential legal battles ahead of him, Nick very well could have been advised by an attorney to take himself off of Twitter. Just a day prior to his social media exit, Nick was slapped with a lawsuit, alleging that he abused Bobbi Kristina and stole $11,000 from her account while she lay comatose in the hospital after being found unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan. 31.

Of the lawsuit, the court-appointed attorney, Bedelia Hargrove, said in a statement, "I filed this lawsuit to pursue justice on behalf of Bobbi Kristina Brown. No human being, male or female, should endure what Bobbi Kristina endured."

The statement continued, "Pat Houston and Bobby Brown have done all they can to take care of Bobbi Kristina since this terrible tragedy occurred. I have worked closely with both of them and we all want the very best for Bobbi Kristina. This lawsuit represents our collective efforts to get justice for Bobbi Kristina. We pray that justice will be done for her and that it will be swift."