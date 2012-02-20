It was fun while it lasted.

Nine months after Nick Jonas was first linked to Delta Goodrem, the two singers have called it quits, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Goodrem, an Australian pop star, confirmed the news in a press release Monday. "Nick and Delta have decided mutually to end their relationship," the 27-year-old's manager said in a statement. "At this point in time, they are both focused on their careers as they go on different paths. They remain friends and wish each other the best for the future."

Jonas, 19, began dating Goodrem shortly after she split from Irish boy band singer Brian McFadden, her boyfriend of seven years,.

Prior to his relationship with Goodrem, Jonas was linked to Miley Cyrus from June 2006 to December 2007. He is currently starring on Broadway in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

