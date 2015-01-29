Did Nick Jonas propose in front of a live audience? No, but his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, actually thought he was about to.

The "Jealous" singer was performing during the 2014 Miss Universe pageant on Jan. 25, when he made his way to Olivia, who was sitting in the front row, and got down on one knee.

"I went down and sang to her and I go on a knee and approached her. Her face was in full panic, she thought I was going to propose on national TV in front of one billion people," Nick Jonas told the U.K. newspaper The Sun.

At the time, Olivia, former Miss Universe 2012, smiled widely, put her hand on her neck and appeared equally surprised and romantically flustered. She later posted a photo of the interaction on her Instagram page with the caption, "Best part of tonight. Being serenaded by this stud #MissUniverse2015 @nickjonas."

The couple has been open about their desire to get married, but have said in the past that they are in no hurry.

"It would be ideal [to settle down], but we're still quite young and we're going on a journey," he told "Access Hollywood."

Nick and Olivia have been together since the summer of 2013.