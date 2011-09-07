NEW YORK (AP) -- Producers looking for someone to replace Daniel Radcliffe on Broadway have landed their prize — a Jonas.

Nick Jonas will step into the role of J. Pierrepont Finch next year in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." He begins Jan. 24 and will play the role until July 1.

Darren Criss of Fox's hit show "Glee" will make his Broadway debut in the role for three weeks starting Jan. 3 until Jan. 22. Radcliffe's final performance is set for Jan. 1.

For Jonas, the youngest of the three heartthrob siblings, it will be his fifth appearance in a Broadway show. His other credits include "Annie Get Your Gun," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables."

