Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo have split, reps for both stars tell Usmagazine.com.

"They have amicably split but remain good friends who still greatly care for one another," Minnillo's rep tells Us.

Adds a source: "It was an amicable break-up. They walk away from it still friends."

Says another, "They still care about each other very much. This is what's best for both of them."

The couple hooked up in 2006 -- the year after Lachey split from wife Jessica Simpson.

In 2007, Minnillo told Us she wanted to have kids with Lachey: "I always say I want three boys and a girl, but at the end of the day, I just want healthy kids."

