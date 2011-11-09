Hottest newlyweds ever?

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo share the same birthday: The Singoff host turns 38 on Wednesday, while the Wipeout host turns 31.

The couple, who wed in July on Necker Island after four years of dating, recently bought a $2.85 million mansion in Encino, Calif., but they sure do love their beach vacations!

Whether it's a honeymoon in St. Barts or a romantic vacation in the Bahamas, Minnillo and Lachey's healthy lifestyles are evident every time they strip down to a bikini or swim trunks!

Before her wedding, Minnillo worked out with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson three times a week.

"I want [Nick] to see the girl he fell in love with," the 5-foot-7 stunner told Us Weekly of skipping crash dieting in favor of a five-meal-a-day delivery service. "I want to stay true to who I am, but, you know, a better version."

"He trains me like an athlete," she said of doing agility drills and complex strength-training moves with Peterson. "When I started, I remember thinking, 'Ugh, I'm trying to win the Super Bowl!' But now I like it."

