Seven years after finalizing his divorce from Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey is happy, in love, and basking in the glow of new parenthood. And though he and his ex no longer speak, he hopes she's found the same kind of contentment he has.

"We're not in touch," the 39-year-old singer told E! News when asked if he'd talked to Simpson, 32, since she gave birth to her second child, baby boy Ace Knute Johnson, on June 30. (Simpson and fiance Eric Johnson are also parents to daughter Maxwell, 14 months.)

"I certainly wish her the best, and I would like to think the same on her end, but we don't speak," Lachey explained of the Fashion Star mentor, whom he divorced in 2006. "We haven't spoken in years."

In fact, the happily remarried star -- dad to son Camden, 9 months, with wife Vanessa Lachey -- told Bravo's Andy Cohen in May that it had been "probably six years" since he last had contact with his ex. "It was like another lifetime ago," he said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Asked whether he'd ever gotten nostalgic about that period of his life and watched episodes of the couple's MTV reality series, Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, Lachey laughed. "I have not," he replied. "As you can imagine, that's not popular viewing in my house. We don't sit around as a family and watch the DVDs."

Should he ever want to reconnect, though, he'd have a friend in his former father-in-law, Joe Simpson. Though Lachey dissed him on WWHL, Joe told TMZ in June that he had no hard feelings toward the 98 Degrees boy bander.

"I love Nick. I love Nick," he said. "And I think he was a good husband to my daughter. And I would still have a beer with him today."

