Contrary to reports, Nick Lachey isn't moonlighting as his own personal assistant.

"There is absolutely no truth to this rumor," Lachey's rep tells UsMagazine.com exclusively. "Nick has never pretended to be his own assistant or anyone else for that matter."

Not that Lachey doesn't keep an eye on his day-to-day schedule. A source tells Us that the 37-year-old "Sing-Off" host -- who proposed to longtime love Vanessa Minnillo in November -- prefers to manage his own affairs.

"He is very self-sufficient and prefers to do as much as possible on his own. He has never had an assistant either," an insider says. "He has always done it all on his own. He's a guy's guy."

