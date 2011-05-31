Nick Lachey had a little too much fun at his wedding shower with wife-to-be Vanessa Minnillo Sunday night.

Lachey, 37, and Minnillo, 30, were joined by friends and family at the London Hotel in West Hollywood for a celebration of their upcoming nuptials. "My liver is furious with me," Lachey tweeted Monday afternoon. "Great time last night at our wedding shower. Thanks to everyone who came out."

Guests at the couple's fete included NFL quarterback Matt Leinart and former "Dancing with the Stars" champion Drew Lachey. "There was lots of mingling and Nick and Vanessa stayed close to each other most of the night," an insider told Us Weekly. "They were holding hands and walking around greeting people. They both seemed very excited for the party and to spend the weekend with their closest friends."

Lachey's bride-to-be was more demure about the party. Monday night, Minnillo tweeted: "At home relaxing with my man. A beautiful end to a beautiful weekend. Life is good."

Lachey was famously married to Jessica Simpson, 30, from 2002 to 2006. He and Minnillo began dating in 2007, and in November 2010, Lachey proposed in what he called his "greatest romantic effort ever."

Simpson is now engaged to former NFL player Eric Johnson. Another one of her exes, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Tony Romo, wed love Candice Crawford in Dallas on Saturday.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See what your favorite celebs are up to this week

Learn all about Nick's music career on MSN

50 hottest pop culture military personnel

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: J-simp's many men

PHOTOS: Nick and Vanessa's cutest moments

PHOTOS: Over-the-top celebrity weddings