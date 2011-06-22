It's been a a week of deja-vu for Nick Lachey.

After announcing that he's televising his second wedding and becoming a reality star for the second time, Lachey has now listed his Bel Air mansion for sale - once again.

The 98 Degrees singer first put the mansion on the market last year, and then removed it after a couple of months because despite numerous offers he wasn't ready to say goodbye to his bachelor pad.

But now Lachey is ready to commit both to fiancée Vanessa Minnillo and to selling his house and has re-listed the 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home for $5,995,000, reports Zillow.com.

The change of heart came about because: "Now he's engaged officially, and he's getting married officially and is thinking about starting a family," explains listing agent Mauricio Umanksy of Hilton & Hyland. "They want to be bi-coastal and I think they want the East Coast to be their primary residence."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple announced that their big day is going to air on TLC under the working title of Nick & Vanessa's Dream Wedding a few weeks after they tie the knot.

Lachey bought the luxurious 4,722-square-foot Bel Air pad in 2006 from Heidi Klum and her husband Seal for $5 million. The pop star's divorce from Jessica Simpson was finalized in June that year so the modern mid-century single-story home symbolized his new single lifestyle.

With speculation that Lachey, 37, and Minnillo, 30, may marry as soon as this weekend, selling the house is the obvious move if the pair planning on trying for a baby.

The singer made numerous renovations to the 1960's house, including adding a new pool, jacuzzi, barbecue and outdoor dining area, each surrounded by the nearly 360 degree views overlooking downtown Los Angeles, Catalina Island, and sunrise over the San Gabriel mountains.

Inside, the entertainer's paradise features hardwood floors, high ceilings, sports memorabilia and a pool table.

While Lachey doesn't have any doubts about starting his new life and is ready to sell, "It'll be hard to leave this place," said Umansky.

