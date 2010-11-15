Nick Lachey wishes nothing but the best for ex Jessica Simpson, who got engaged to Eric Johnson a week after Lachey, 37, popped the question to Vanessa Minnillo.

"I will say the same thing I always say: I wish her the very best," he told UsMagazine.com on Monday during a conference call for his NBC singing show "The Sing-Off" (Season 2 kicks off Dec. 6).

As for his own engagement, he told Us he and Minnillo, 30, are "still basking in the glow" of the news and "are enjoying that. I'm sure we'll get on the other planning shortly. We are now just enjoying this experience."

He told Us it is "very exciting" to see "what the future brings to us." Asked why it took him so long to propose, he said, "All things have their appropriate time, so thank you."

