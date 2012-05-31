Just in time!

Nick Lachey and his pregnant wife, Vanessa Lachey, recently went on a romantic babymoon at Jade Mountain in St. Lucia before their bundle of joy arrives.

"Just wrapped up an incredible babymoon at Jade Mountain. Awesome place, even better people! Here's our room view," Nick, 38, tweeted last Friday. The first-time dad-to-be included a breathtaking view of their vacation in the Caribbean.

Mom-to-be Vanessa tweeted advice to her followers last Monday, writing, "Make sure to make time for each other before baby arrives! Take a babymoon. Remember how you got here in the first place!" And Vanessa captured a memory in photo and shared it on Twitter. "I'm so excited! This cute couple just took a "Polaroid" pic! But it's Fujifilm now. Either way, it's back! I love it!"

And it sounds like the pregnant star was proudly showing off her baby bump while on vacation. "Bikini time," she tweeted. "I'm loving wearing my Maya Swimwear even with my bump! I just got bigger sizes. B-23 & B-31 are my favorite bottoms! Don't forget SPF!"

But the couple, who lives in California, has kept the vacation going even after leaving St. Lucia.

"They had an amazing time on their babymoon. It was super relaxing and fun. It was nice to get away and spend time together," a source tells Us Weekly. "They're now spending time at their Cincinnati house (back June 21) and spending time with Nick's brother Drew -- who happens to live next door!"

On Tuesday, Nick tweeted he was attending a Dave Matthews Band concert in Cincinnati and Vanessa was enjoying the trip as well.

"Ok, second trimester craving; BBQ!" she tweeted. "Going to try this new spot in Cincy."

