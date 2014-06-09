At 21-months-old, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo's son, Camden, is already a city slicker. "He loves New York," Lachey, 40, tells Us Weekly of their son. The family relocated from their Cincinnati and L.A. home bases in January so the former 98 Degrees member could host VH1's "Big Morning Buzz Live" from the music channel's headquarters.

Especially enamored by the taxis and fire trucks on the city streets, Camden will often just pause to survey the scene around him. "There's plenty of stimulation. Camden stands at the apartment window and stares," Lachey tells Us. "He loves going for walks and checking it all out. He's fearless, which I love."

One of Lachey's favorite ways to bond with Camden is during breakfast, when "The Sing-Off" host cooks and sings to his son.

"I make him scrambled eggs, and he gets his apple cinnamon oatmeal every day. It's our bonding time together," Lachey tells Us. "I sing to him when I wake him up and put him down for a nap."

