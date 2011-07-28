When Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo prepared to write their wedding vows for their July 15 ceremony on the cliffs of the British Virgin Islands' Necker Island, they did what any tech-savvy, modern couple might do: They Googled a how-to guide!

"Vanessa and I have decided to write our own vows mainly because it makes it more personal, more meaningful when the words you're saying to one another come from your heart," Lachey, 37, said of his plans with girlfriend of five years Minnillo, 30.

PHOTOS: Nick and Vanessa's cutest moments

Sharing vow-writing tips she gleaned from Google while Lachey took copious notes, Minnillo was thrilled to be able to add a personal touch to her intimate ceremony.

"It's something very special knowing these vows that I write to him and that he writes to me will never be said by anybody else," she reveals in a preview clip from the couple's upcoming TLC wedding special. "These were my words and my heart and soul that I'm giving to him and he's giving to me."

VIDEO: More details on Nick and Vanessa's big day!

Quickly getting his fill of gushy vow talk, Lachey attempts to change the subject to his wedding-related task: their honeymoon plans.

"I'm a travel nerd," Lachey proudly professes before struggling to pronounce exotic locales like Anguilla.

Minnillo isn't necessarily concerned with where they end up (St. Barts), but instead is happy they'll be vacationing as husband and wife.

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinations

"Regardless of where we go, we just know we'll be there as Mr. and Mrs. Lachey, and I'm really excited about that!" she gushes.

Watch more of the couple's pre-wedding prep before their TLC special, "Nick and Vanessa's Dream Wedding," airs Saturday at 9 p.m. (EST).

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Can you match the tattoo to the celeb?

See which celebs have gotten married on Necker Island

Celebs who enjoy PDA