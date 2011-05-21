Weddings aren't cheap -- and the costs of Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo's upcoming nuptials must be adding up!

"I think the one thing not affected by the recession is the wedding business!" Lachey wrote on Twitter Thursday. "Damn, this is getting expensive. Good thing she's worth it."

Lachey, 37, and Minnillo, 30, got engaged in November 2010 after four years of on-off dating.

The "Sing Off" host told Entertainment Tonight his proposal was "a carefully calculated plan" and his "best romantic effort." Before presenting Minnillo with a $125,000 Asscher cut diamond ring, Lachey got down on both knees in what he jokingly referred to as the "full begging position."

But don't expect to see the lovebirds racing to the altar. "We're enjoying being engaged," Minnillo told Us Weekly. "Everyone rushes to the next step, and I like this step."

Lachey was famously married to Jessica Simpson, 30, from 2002 to 2006. Simpson is now engaged to former NFL star Eric Johnson.

