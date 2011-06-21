Reality TV wedding, take two!

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo are planning to say "I do" while the cameras roll. TLC announced Tuesday that it's partnering with the couple for "Nick & Vanessa's Dream Wedding" (working title), an all-new special that will share their wedding planning and ceremony.

The TLC special, which will air a few weeks after the actual ceremony, will include footage from their joint wedding shower, Minnillo's hunt for the perfect dress and all the planning leading up to their big day. The special will culminate with VIP access to their ceremony, the details of which are being kept private to preserve a special, romantic day for them and their families.

"We're lucky to have such passionate and loving fans, and we thought partnering with TLC on this special would be the best way to share the exciting journey we're on with all the people that support us and our relationship," said Lachey, 37, and Minnillo, 30.

Lachey famously allowed reality cameras to document his first wedding -- and the honeymoon phase -- with Jessica Simpson. Lachey and Simpson, 30, were married from 2002 to 2006; much of their marriage was captured in the MTV reality show "Newlyweds."

In November 2010, just days after Lachey and Minnillo went public with their engagement, Simpson announced that she was engaged to NFL beau, Eric Johnson.

