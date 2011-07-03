Lights, camera, "I do!"

When Nick Lachey swaps vows with girlfriend of four years Vanessa Minnillo later this year, he'll do so in front of TV cameras, but the groom-to-be says the decision to share their big day with the masses didn't come easily.

"We kind of wrestled with that for a while, for obvious reasons," Lachey told reporters Saturday during his bachelor party at TAO in Las Vegas. "Having done reality TV in the past, I didn't necessarily want to jump right back into it without having thought it through to great length, and we did."

One of the key reasons Lachey, 37, was OK with the cameras? They won't be there for long.

"It's a one-off special; a chance to kind of have a great experience and a great moment in our lives documented on TV, and also for us, to have a great wedding video at the end of it," Lachey says of their TLC wedding special, to be broadcast shortly after the couple swaps vows.

Lachey famously allowed reality cameras to document his first wedding -- and the honeymoon phase -- with Jessica Simpson. Lachey and Simpson, 30, were married from 2002 to 2006; much of their marriage was captured in the MTV reality show "Newlyweds."

But Minnillo, 30, best not get used to the cameras. Her hubby-to-be says that while he's happy to have them around now, he'll be just as happy to see them go.

"I would never want to put ourselves through a reality show again," Lachey confirmed. "This is a different process: There's a beginning, an end, and then it's over, it's done."

In the meantime, Lachey cautions fans not to expect a wedding to rival Prince William and Duchess Kate's.

"It's going to be an intimate [ceremony]. It's not going to be a big, blown-out, 400-person ceremony in Central Park or anything like that," says the singer. "[Our wedding is] for us, for the people in our lives who are close to us and mean a lot to us. That's the way we wanted it, and I'm happy we're able to do it that way."

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly. For more Channel Surfing, click here.