A representative for Nick Lachey has dismissed allegations that the singer verbally abused a woman before he was kicked out of a football game on Sunday.

The former 98 Degrees star and a group of his friends were ejected from California's Qualcomm Stadium during the San Diego Chargers' clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, following a run-in with a rival fan.

Telling fans of the incident, Lachey wrote on Twitter, "Just got kicked out of the Chargers stadium and couldn't be prouder! Go Cincy Bengals ... Bengals win again. I'd talk trash to everyone in SD [San Diego], but what's the point? You already had me kicked out of the stadium and you still lost."

He later insisted another man started the bust-up, adding, "I simply don't appreciate someone turning around and putting their finger in my face. Call me crazy, but that deserved a reaction."

The unnamed fan who was allegedly embroiled in the bust-up subsequently told TMZ that Lachey had targeted his wife during the argument, calling her a "f**king b**ch", but the star's publicist has denied the accusations.

The spokesperson tells the website, "This is a gross misrepresentation of what happened. It was nothing but a spirited debate between fans of opposing teams. At no point did Nick say anything derogatory to the man's wife and anything to suggest the contrary is simply untrue."