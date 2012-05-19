Nick Stahl's location is still unknown, but he seems to be OK.

The actor reached out to friends via email Friday, according to TMZ. He will be entering a treatment program and will be out of contact for the next 30 days.

The star's wife, Rose, filed a missing person's report with the L.A.P.D. Monday; she last saw him on May 9. In February, Rose had filed court papers expressing concern about Nick's suspected drug use.

According to TMZ, Nick was recently seen in the gritty Skid Row area of downtown L.A. and "may have gotten himself involved in some bad stuff."

In addition to his role as John Connor in 2003's "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines," Stahl, 33, has appeared in movies and TV shows including "Disturbing Behavior," "Sin City," "Mirrors 2" and "House of Lies."

