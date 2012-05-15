Nick Stahl reported missing
Actor Nick Stahl has been reported missing by his wife.
The "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" star's partner, Rose, filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, according to TMZ.com.
The publication reports Rose hasn't seen the 32-year-old actor since May 9 and is concerned for his welfare.
Stahl had allegedly been spending time in a dangerous part of downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ, and his wife is reportedly concerned that drug use may be related to her husband's disappearance.
