Actor Nick Stahl has been reported missing by his wife.

RELATED: Year in Review, 2011: Celebs in Trouble With the Law

The "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" star's partner, Rose, filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, according to TMZ.com.

RELATED: Schwarzenegger will be back for fifth 'Terminator'

The publication reports Rose hasn't seen the 32-year-old actor since May 9 and is concerned for his welfare.

Stahl had allegedly been spending time in a dangerous part of downtown Los Angeles, according to TMZ, and his wife is reportedly concerned that drug use may be related to her husband's disappearance.