"Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines" star Nick Stahl is in the clear after prosecutors dropped a lewd conduct charge stemming from his arrest late last year.

The troubled actor was facing prosecution after undercover vice officers allegedly caught him committing a "lewd act" while watching a pornographic movie in a private booth at an adult store in Los Angeles. However, prosecutors have now decided to drop the case due to insufficient evidence, according to TMZ.com.

The news will come as a boost to Stahl, who has suffered numerous personal problems over the last few months. He went missing several times and also endured a stint in rehab.

