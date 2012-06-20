Back in March, a newly pregnant Vanessa Lachey tweeted that she had her sights set on a baby boy. Did she get her wish?

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old "Wipeout" host revealed on her website that, yes, she will be welcoming a son in the fall.

"It's a BOY," Vanessa divulged. "Nick and I are incredibly excited to share the news that we are expecting a baby boy. We can't wait to meet him soon!!!"

Nick announced the pregnancy earlier this year on "Live! With Kelly" during a co-hosting gig with Ripa.

The newest addition to the Lachey family is expected to arrive this September.

