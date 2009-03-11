Nickelodeon star Drake Bell is leaping to network TV.

The former "Drake & Josh" star has landed the lead in the CBS comedy pilot "The Fish Tank," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The single-camera, half-hour comedy centers on a a teenager (Bell) who's left to his own devices five days a week at home.

The network had ordered the pilot contingent on cast, so Bell's presence has lifted the contingency.

Bell, 22, has appeared on "The Amanda Show," on "Drake & Josh" and on the big screen with "Yours, Mine and Ours."