Have Mariah Carey and Nicki Minaj kiss and made up yet after their blowout feud on American Idol? Not quite.

The new judges on the hit Fox show were forced to address their backstage battle -- a shocking video leaked in October -- during the 2013 Winter TCA tour at Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

PHOTOS: Nasty celeb feuds

"How did it get better between you two? Did you have a bottle of wine?" a reporter asked the ladies, who were joined by host Ryan Seacrest and fellow judges Randy Jackson and Keith Urban on stage.

"I put on my sex tape," rapper Minaj, 30, joked. (Rumors have spread numerous times that the "Starships" singer has a sex tape, including reports in December 2010 and October 2012.)

"And there it is," Carey said. "The whole thing is convoluted. It's a distraction from the show and a distraction from the contestants."

"Every time we try to talk about the contestants, we have to field questions about [this]," Minaj complained.

"Time heals all wounds," Carey explained, to which Minaj added, "And we watched my tape . . . We're professionals. Have you ever had an argument with someone you work with?"

PHOTOS: Biggest reality TV bombshells

After video footage of their argument surfaced online, speculation swirled that the feud was stage.

"It's authentic," Mike Darnell, the President of Alternative Programming said. "They disagree about a lot of the talent. It's not just the girls, it's everybody."

PHOTOS: Idol judges then and now

So, could the two judges say something nice about each other during the panel?

"I say nice things about Mariah all the time," Minaj said. "She's one of my favorite artists of all times. She's really shaped a generation of singers. To be on a panel with her, it's kind of crazy."

"That was obviously a very sweet thing to say," Carey replied. "Nicki and I worked together very early on in her career and did a song -- it's called 'Up Out My Face,' ironically. I did know, and feel, she was going to go very far."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey Ended American Idol Feud By Watching Nicki's Sex Tape