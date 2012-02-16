Most fashion critics were disappointed with Nicki Minaj's red nun-inspired Versace garb at the 2012 Grammy Awards, but the rapper redeemed herself by wearing three eye-popping looks in New York City on Tuesday.

While promoting her collaboration with MAC Cosmetics -- a new Viva Glam lipstick to benefit AIDS awareness -- the 29-year-old arrived at Good Morning America in a skin-tight rainbow-colored bandage dress with orange peep-toe stiletto booties.

She later made an appearance at one of the brand's Big Apple stores in a tri-color stripe top and bright orange full skirt with towering yellow platforms.

And for a party that evening she changed into a pink, blue and purple stripe dress with a matching jacket, piles of jewels and two-toned platform sandals.

Minaj rocked her signature MAC candy pink lip color with all three ensembles.

