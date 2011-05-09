The 2011 MTV Movie Awards is known for its star appearances, but this year the show just might exceed expectations.

Shia LaBeouf, Nicki Minaj, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Steve Carell, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Leighton Meester and Jesse Eisenberg have been announced to present the golden popcorn for categories such as Best Kiss, Best Jaw Dropping Moment and Biggest Badass Star.

Online voting for 11 of the 12 categories will run from now through June 4. The Best Movie category will not be decided until the end of the ceremony.

The award show, airing live on Sunday, June 5, will be hosted by "Saturday Night Live" veteran Jason Sudeikis.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Johnny Depp on His Son's Response to His Newest Turn as Captain Jack Sparrow