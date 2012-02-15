NEW YORK (AP) -- The NBA All-Star players will be getting quite the introduction this year: Nicki Minaj will sing a medley of her hits as the players are announced to the crowd.

Minaj is part of a celeb lineup for the All-Star game, to be held Feb. 26 in Orlando, Fla. Mary J. Blige will sing the U.S. national anthem and the group Neverest will sing the Canadian anthem. Pitbull, along with Ne-Yo and Nayer, will perform during the halftime show.

Will.i.am, Flo Rida and "The Voice" winner Javier Colon are expected to perform at All-Star pregame events on Feb. 25.

Common, Ne-Yo, Kevin Hart and other stars will participate in the Feb. 24 All-Star celebrity game. The coaches will feature All-Star players Dwight Howard and Kevin Durant.