To complement Nicki Minaj's Little Red Riding Hood-inspired garb at the 2012 GRAMMY Awards, she didn't bring the Big Bad Wolf as her date, but instead someone of the more holier type.

At the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday, the "Super Bass" singer, 29, was on the arm of a man dressed in a Pope-inspired outfit while she donned a dramatic red satin gown and cloak by Versace complete with matching red gloves.

"It's the egg moment of the year," E! News correspondent Kelly Osbourne said of Minaj's look, while referencing Lady Gaga's dramatic incubating entrance at last year's GRAMMY Awards.

"It's a little bonkers," Osbourne's co-host Ross Mathews added.

