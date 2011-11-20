LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Nicki Minaj might need to change her hair color to gold.

The pink-loving hip-hop diva picked up two trophies Sunday at the American Music Awards. Minaj kicked off the fan-favorite ceremony by sporting a pair of speakers on her much-talked about posterior. She was later honored as favorite rap/hip-hop artist, besting a group that included mentor Lil Wayne, and won favorite rap/hip-hop album for "Pink Friday."

"There's so much love in this room," beamed the pink-haired Minaj.

Other early winners included Maroon 5 for favorite pop-rock band/duo/group, Taylor Swift for country female artist, Lady Antebellum for favorite country band/duo/group and Rihanna for favorite soul/R&B album for "Loud."

The ceremony inside the Nokia Theatre in an unusually rainy Los Angeles was dripping with more musical performances than winners. Justin Bieber got in the holiday spirit among a forest of neon lights with "Under the Mistletoe," and Kelly Clarkson, wearing a glittery red gown with her hair swept to the side, delivered a swinging rendition of her "Mr. Know It All" as back-up dancers dressed as 1930s-era photographers snapped the first-ever "American Idol" champion.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony shared custody of rapper Pitbull, who joined the former couple in a pair of separate performances. Lopez performed essentially a live version of a car commercial starring the "Idol" judge set to "Papi" before launching into her hit "On the Floor." Pitbull later returned to the stage and joined Anthony for "Rain Over Me."

"It's been up and down and just exciting and overwhelming and so many things," Lopez reflected on the past year after winning favorite Latin music artist.

Several artists delivered stripped-down performances: The Band Perry crooned an emotional "If I Die Young," a pink-haired Katy Perry accompanied herself on guitar for "The One That Got Away" and a platinum-blonde Chris Brown simply sang "All Back" before being joined by a troop of helmet-clad back-up dancers for a flashy interpretation of "Say It With Me."

