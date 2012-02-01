It takes a lot to keep Nicki Minaj happy.

In the February/March issue of Wonderland, the 29-year-old rapper's highly specific diva demands are revealed from her tour rider. They include: dried cranberries, raw almonds and 24 bottles of Dasani water bottles -- 12 at room temperature, 12 on ice.

Minaj (real name: Onika Maraj) also requires Snapple, Red Bull, assorted fruit juices, Simply Lemonade, a fruit platter, a cheese platter, a deli tray, three packs of gum, salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, green olives, Wishbone Light Italian dressing, Bumble Bee tuna in water and wheat or low-fat crackers.

The "Super Bass" rapper's favorite food, however, is fried chicken. Minaj wants "lots of wings" in the three 12-piece buckets of "spicy" meat -- "no thighs" allowed.

Among the hip-hop star's non-edible requests: two dozen pink or white roses, candles with the scent of baked goods, Halls Mentho-Lyptus Honey Lemon Throat Cough Drops, contact lenses solution with case, two space heaters and a cool mist humidifier.

