Nicki Minaj’s “Pinkprint Tour” concert in Concord, California ended early on Friday after a brawl broke out in the audience at the Concord Pavilion.

The incident was apparently sparked by people pushing to get closer to the stage during the rapper’s set. It escalated into a full-on fight with several people beating on each other. At some point, pepper spray was used, and an innocent bystander not involved in the melee got hit.

After the fight was broken up, Minaj asked for “the one that just got sprayed with Mace in her face” to come on stage. The two embraced, and the star got the woman water for her eyes. But Minaj reportedly opted not to continue the show, and didn’t explain anything on social media.

Nevertheless, Minaj retweeted several fan messages praising the concert, including one who wrote, “I had THE most amazing time tonight!” She also praised her Barbz from “The Bay” on Instagram, sharing a photo of she took with a group of lucky attendees. The next concert stop is in Vancouver on Sunday, and there’s just a few dates left.

As Gossip Cop has reported, the “Pinkprint Tour” has made headlines throughout its run, for both dramatic and light-hearted reasons. Highlights include Minaj licking boyfriend Meek Mill on stage, Mill surprising her with a new necklace, and Mill ranting about Drake. Minaj alluded to the new incident on Instagram Saturday afternoon, writing, “Sold out show in the Bay Area last night