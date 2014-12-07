Nicki Minaj partnered up with Beyonce for a new song, and now Minaj has officially given us her best Beyonce, for "Saturday Night Live" at least.

Minaj, 31, was the musical guest on "SNL" last night, and she played Bey, 33, in one sketch called "MTV's Jingle Ballerz."

Famous singers including Rihanna and Rick Ross performed scenes from the nativity for a holiday special spoof. Minaj entered the scene with Justin Bieber (Kate McKinnon) in a fur coat that showed off her cleavage.

She came in saying, "No, no, no. This moment is not about me. Let everybody have their moment," a reference to Beyonce's response to Kanye West's interruption of Taylor Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Back in 2009, Beyonce accepted her VMA award and said, "I'd like for Taylor to come out and have her moment."

Minaj continued, "This moment is about my baby boy. Behold, he woke up like this! Flawless."

"Flawless" is of a course a song that Minaj remixed with Beyonce, and she even performed it with Beyonce during the On the Run tour's final stop in Paris.

And yet, the best highlight of all was when we got a true Beyonce moment from Minaj as she sang the words, "Drunk in love," and the audience approved with screams and applause.

During the show, Minaj also performed her own songs including "Bed of Lies," "Only" and "All Things Go" from her new album "The Pinkprint." "The Pinkprint" will be released on Dec. 15.

