PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Dave Grohl warned that it was going to be a long night, and he was right.

Grohl put on a concert at Park City Live that lasted more than three hours on Friday night, but fans didn't mind, especially with the star-studded lineup, which included Stevie Nicks, John Fogerty, Grohl's Foo Fighter bandmates, Rick Springfield and many others.

The concert was a celebration of Grohl's documentary "Sound City." The film documents the history of a famed Los Angeles-area studio where many greats, including Nicks, Paul McCartney and Tom Petty, recorded their songs.

Earlier Friday, the movie had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. Grohl plans more appearances planned around his film at the festival.

