How has Paris Hilton been doing since she split from Doug Reinhardt last week?

"She is fabulous!" Nicky Hilton told Usmagazine.com at the L.A. Lakers championship victory celebration on Thursday.

In addition to Paris' sister, her mom also told Us that she was just fine after her five-month relationship with the one-time Hills star.

"She is busy working, and Paris is strong, and when she is working, she just gets her head into that," Kathy Hilton told Us.

Last Wednesday, the socialite's rep confirmed that the pair, who had been dating since February, were no longer together.

Is her mom excited that Paris has since been spending time with Spanish soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo?

"She just said that he is very nice and he is just a friend," Kathy said, adding, "he is handsome!