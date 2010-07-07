By Rebecca Silverstein, with reporting by Mary S. Park

He plays a sorcerer in his new movie, but Nicolas Cage says he wouldn't want to mess with magic in real life. But one place this "The Sorcerer's Apprentice" star seems to have special powers is around his kids. In fact, his co-star Jay Baruchel tells us that he's an enchanting dad. "He's the best," Jay told us at the sci-fi flick's premiere on Tuesday. "I know the little one, Kal, really, really well. My mother was always like, 'God, is he ever a great father!' No matter what's happening on set, the minute he sees his little boy, he just drops whatever he's doing and runs to him." Aww! Check out what Nic told us about his family, what he's most proud of about his kids, and more.

You have a great family. Will they be excited to see this movie with your kids?

Nicolas Cage: Yeah, yeah, I think they are. This particular event is probably too, too much of a high profile event, but I think maybe in the next few days, they'll get to see the movie.

What makes you most proud of your kids?

NC: Oh, everything -- everything about them. Their creativity.

What magical power would you like to have?

NC: I'd like to keep it the way it is. I just want to keep making movies that entertain all of the kids and families, for parents and children - something to look forward to together. I can make my dreams come to life on film [and] then I feel like I'm very happy.

What's your hidden talent?

NC: My hidden talent? Oh, I can't tell you that.

