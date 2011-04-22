Good news for Nicolas Cage!

Only days after Nicolas Cage's arrest in New Orleans for public drunkenness, domestic abuse and disturbing the peace, the 46-year-old actor's son Weston, 20, and girlfriend Nikki Williams, 22, announced their engagement on Facebook.

Us Weekly has confirmed that the two will marry this Sunday in a small ceremony with family and close friends.

A member of metal band Eyes of Noctum, Weston is Nicolas Cage's son with ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton. He appeared in his father's 2005 film Lord of War; the two also co-wrote a comic book in 2007 called Voodoo Child.

Fiancee Williams is also a songwriter and musician.

Nicolas Cage was taken into custody on Saturday after a loud argument with his wife, Alice Kim. The New Orleans Police Department told Us Weekly he "began striking vehicles" while he was "heavily intoxicated" and "yelling." He was taken into police custody and bailed out by Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman.

Nicolas and his wife, Alice Kim, have one 5-year-old son together, Kal-El. He was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, and Lisa Marie Presley for 108 days in 2002.

