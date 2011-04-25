All aboard!

Nicolas Cage had a much better weekend this time around. On Easter Sunday, a week after his messy arrest on suspicion of public drunkenness and domestic abuse, the 46-year-old actor was in a tux for his son Weston's wedding to fiancée Nikki Williams in New Orleans.

After an intimate ceremony in front of friends and family, the bash hit the high seas for a reception aboard a yacht.

"I want our love to set an example to others and my Dad," Weston, 20, told Us Weekly in a Friday interview. A member of metal band Eyes of Noctum, Weston popped the question to singer-songwriter Williams, 22, in front of her family by a bonfire in Nashville, Tenn.

Williams wore a white mini vintage gown by Arden B. She told Us that she and Weston met "at a bar through a friend."

"We feel like we were together in past lives," she gushed to Us of her man. "He's a wonderful person."

Why the Easter holiday as their wedding date? "We chose Easter to represent eternity of our love," Weston explained.

Weston and his famous father "are very close, best friends," Williams said. "They talk every day. They love and support each other very much."

