At last, it's Kidman with her newest kid!

In an UsMagazine.com photo exclusive, Nicole Kidman hit the airport in San Francisco on Saturday with some very precious cargo: her daughter Faith Margaret, who was born via surrogate Dec. 28.

It's the first photo sighting of the "Rabbit Hole" actress with her adorable little girl. (Her husband, Keith Urban, shared a teeny cell-phone pic of Faith on the red carpet at the SAG Awards Jan. 30.)

Faith Margaret joins big sister Sunday Rose, 2, plus Kidman's children with ex Tom Cruise, Isabella, 18, and Connor, 16.

Kidman recently admitted on Australia's 60 Minutes that she suffered a "rollercoaster ride with fertility" trying to conceive Faith.

"We were in a place of desperately wanting another child. I couldn't get pregnant," Kidman revealed.

Now that Faith Margaret is here? "It is beyond thrilling!" Kidman told Us in late January.

The star also explained the inspiration behind that name. "We needed to have that through the whole pregnancy. That's what it required -- a lot of faith," Kidman told E! News.

As for the middle name? "Margaret is my grandmother's name. She had her last baby at 49, so she's my inspiration."

