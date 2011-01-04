Ready for some girl talk?

In the February issue of Harper's Bazaar, Nicole Kidman opens up about her love life in a frank chat with her pal and "Just Go With It" co-star, Jennifer Aniston.

"You know how you dream as a girl; I'm one of those people," the "Rabbit Hole" actress, 43, says. "I would meet a guy, then I would imagine myself married and with kids within the first hour."

Such was the case when Kidman first laid her eyes on now-hubby Keith Urban, 43.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, if you ever gave me a man like that, I promise I would be completely devoted for the rest of my life,'" she says of the musician, whom she wed in 2006. "Something that wild. I remembered praying after I met him that I'd meet somebody, if not him, like him."

Another aspect that attracted Kidman to the fellow Aussie: his Nashville-area spread.

"I love living a ways away," she says. "That's what I've worked for in my career, to not have to live in Los Angeles. So it was fortuitous that Keith happened to live in Tennessee. He brought me down to this place called Leipers Fork, just outside of Nashville, very lush and rural. I just went, 'aaah.'"

Adds the mother of three (Isabella, 18, and Connor, 15, with ex Tom Cruise and two-year-old daughter Sunday with Urban), "I'm much more of a homebody now. My roots are deeper."

