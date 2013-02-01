No knives, please! Despite rumors to the contrary, Nicole Kidman has always insisted that she has never undergone plastic surgery, but in a new interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the actress does cop to one anti-aging cheat: Botox.

"No surgery for me," she told the paper when asked about how she maintains her youthful appearance. "I did try Botox, unfortunately, but I got out of it and now I can finally move my face again."

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman's evolving look

Kidman, 45, admitted that getting the age-defying injections was an "unfortunate move," but said that she is happily now back to being "completely natural."

"I wear sunscreen, I don't smoke and I take care of myself, and I am proud to say that," she proclaimed. "Anybody can do anything to themselves -- I don't judge -- but personally, I believe in being physically fit. That's how I was raised."

PHOTOS: Hot Aussie celebs

The Academy Award-winning actress similarly defended her appearance back in 2011, insisting to Marie Claire UK that she prefers her own natural look, signs of aging and all.

"Well, I move my forehead, I frown … I tried it, I didn't like it, so I've gone back to my own forehead," she said to the magazine at the time. "But I've never had plastic surgery on my face. People say I have but I haven't."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman: I Can Finally Move My Face Again After Trying Botox