Nicole Kidman has the mommy blues.

As the actress raises 2-year-old daughter Sunday Rose with husband Keith Urban in Nashville, her adoptive children Isabella and Connor spend most of their time in L.A. with ex Tom Cruise.

"They live with Tom, which was their choice," the 43-year-old "Rabbit Hole" star admits to Hello! magazine.

Though she hasn't been photographed with Isabella, 18, or Connor, 15, since shooting Australia in 2007, Kidman hasn't given up hope that they'll one day spend more time together.

"I'd love them to live with us, but what can you do?" Kidman says.

Despite the distance between them, Kidman says she's extremely proud of how Cruise, 48, has raised Isabella and Connor in her absence.

"They are healthy and sane and together and are great, great people," she recently told the Associated Press. "So I'm not one of those people that needs to be reminded of what I have."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Which celebs brought home babies in 2010?

Style icons who are over 40

Read all about Kidman's movie career

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Will these celeb couples last?

PHOTOS: Unconventional Hollywood families

PHOTOS: Stars who've adopted