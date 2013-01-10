Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters don't sound like most little girls.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jan. 11, the Grace of Monaco actress opened up about daughters Sunday Rose, 4, and Faith Margaret, 2. "They were both born in Nashville, and we live in Tennessee now," the Academy Award winner said. "They have a mix of Australian and Southern [accents], which is really cute, but my mama always says, 'I can't understand her,' because . . .she says, 'Hey, y'all!' to her grandparents."

Though Sunday is a chatterbox, Faith Margaret still speaks in "baby garble," Kidman, 45, explained. "But I understand everything she says." (Kidman is also mom to daughter Isabella, 20, and son Connor, 17, with ex-husband Tom Cruise, 50.)

New American Idol judge Urban, 45, is a "divine" father, Kidman added. "The great thing about being married to a musician . . . is you have music in the house all the time. There is something very joyful about having music. Because Keith can play pretty much any instrument, he'll just play piano at 7 a.m. in the morning."

"Breakfast around the piano is very much a part of our life," Kidman shared.

During the interview, Kidman also revealed how she met her husband on the set of G'Day LA in 2005. "We have different perspectives on it. I'm like, 'You didn't love me at first sight. You didn't notice me!' And he's like, 'Yes, I did, but I just didn't let on.' But we kind of met and then about four months later he called me."

"That's a long time," Kidman laughed. "He said he had other things he had to take care of. Guys, right?"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman: My Daughters Sunday and Faith Have a "Mix of Australian and Southern" Accents