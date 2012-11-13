They divorced over ten years ago, but Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's marriage remains one of Hollywood's most legendary, talked-about unions.

"I was totally smitten--I fell madly, passionately in love," Kidman, 45, admits in the new issue of DuJour magazine of meeting Cruise, 50, on the set of their 1989 film Days of Thunder. "I was reeling with Tom. I would have gone to the ends of the earth for him."

PHOTOS: Nicole and Tom, the way they were

Then just 23, the Australian actress wed once-divorced Cruise in 1990. (Divorced since 2001, they share adopted kids Isabella, 19, and Conor, 17.)

Looking back, the Paperboy actress admits she "was so impulsive and naïve." And once she and Cruise settled into married life, "We were in a bubble . . .just the two of us. We became very dependent on one another."

PHOTOS: How Nicole's face has changed

Following the headline-making split, Kidman went through a career renaissance -- and a romantic dry spell. Winning her Oscar for 2003's The Hours, in fact, Kidman attended the ceremony with her parents.

"I realized I didn't want to be alone," she recalls. "I wanted to fall in love again, but I wasn't sure I could."

She could and and she did, in fact -- meeting country star Keith Urban while making the 2006 film Fur, marrying him that same year.

PHOTOS: Keith and Nicole's sweet life together

"My life changed. He is a wonderful, caring man and he makes me feel secure," she raves of the American Idol judge, 45. "We don't ever like to be separated."

She gave birth to their first daughter Sunday Rose in 2008. "Having my baby has been a healing experience," Kidman (who welcomed second daughter Faith Margaret via gestational surrogate two years later) tells DuJour. "It took me so long to have a child. I feel enormous gratitude. Sunday has healed an enormous amount in me. It's a very private thing, but she just has."

PHOTOS: Stars who've struggled to conceive

Is Kidman content now? "Oh, yes!" she replies. "And it's my life. Before, I was running away from life. Now I embrace it. You never know how long you have. So I cherish every minute."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Nicole Kidman on Tom Cruise Marriage: I Was "Naive," in a "Bubble"