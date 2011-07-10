Star-struck stars!The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Hollywood red carpet debut on Saturday gave even Hollywood's most seasoned celebs the jitters.

Nicole Kidman was snapped inside the Belasco Theater gabbing with Prince William, on hand with Kate for BAFTA's Brits to Watch 2011 gala. But before that big moment, the Oscar-wining actress told Us Weekly on the carpet that she worried about getting tongue-tied in the presence of royalty."Oh, I don't know," Kidman said. "I'm quite shy!"

PHOTOS: How Nicole Kidman's face has changedThe duo were also seen chatting up Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Barbra Streisand and James Brolin and others.Jennifer Lopez took her mom, Guadaloupe, as her date -- and, in the excitement of the night, she tripped and fell over her dress on the carpet! "I'm so embarrassed," she confessed. (The mom and daughter duo were later snapped in conversation with the royals.)

Before her moment the with couple, Leslie Mann confessed to Us she's been a big time royal watcher for a while. "I am so excited!" the Knocked Up actress gushed. "I flew all the way to London to watch the wedding, to watch the procession! And then guess what it was so crowded I couldn't even really see the procession and I ended up watching it on TV in my hotel room...I love them!"After meeting William and Kate, both 29, at Friday night's tech reception, Dana Delaney was a bit more calm and collected. "They're hip, they're part of the new generation, and that's fun. It was lovely to meet them...She's probably a little more hip that he is," the TV star joked.

"I really don't know if there's a special protocol or if I'm supposed to do or say something special in particular," Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss said. "I'm just going to try and be really polite!"Nervous tennis star Anna Kournikova planned to avoid the royals altogether. "I don't think I'm going to be bothering them!" she said.

