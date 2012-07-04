If there's one woman who knows what Katie Holmes might be going through, it's Nicole Kidman.

Now 45, the Oscar-winning actress divorced Tom Cruise back in 2001 after 11 high-profile years (and two adopted kids, Conor and Isabella) together, and has spoken very little about their much-scrutinized marriage and split.

Kidman resurfaced in Naples, Florida on Tuesday -- her ex-husband's 50th birthday, which he spent in California without estranged wife Holmes, who filed for divorce last Thursday.

The Paperboy star was dining at the restaurant Sea Salt with Keith Urban, her husband of six years, with whom she has two daughters: Sunday, nearly 4, and Faith Margaret, 19 months.

Mum on the subject of her ex's headline-grabbing marital strife, Kidman was all smiles at Sea Salt, according to an observer, and left the eatery with Urban in a low-key Hyundai Genesis.

One subject of fascination about Kidman over-a-decade after her split from Cruise? Her distant relationship with Isabella, 19, and Conor, 17, with whom she hasn't been photographed in several years.

"Isabella does still speak to Nicole, as does Connor, just not as much as they used to when they were younger and Tom and Nicole were together," an insider explained to Us Weekly.

"They stay in contact," the source continues. "Nicole is far away and doesn't visit LA often so there's naturally going to be that distance."

But Conor and Bella had a close bond with stepmother Holmes, 33. "Both Isabella and Connor are really close with Kate, much more so than Nicole," a source told Us prior to Holmes' June 28 divorce filing.

