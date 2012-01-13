PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen play writers Martha Gellhorn and Ernest Hemingway in a new HBO film, but they'd prefer to keep their own lives off-screen.

RELATED: Nicole Kidman's Pub Band Past and More Odd Facts About the 2011 Golden Globe Nominees

At a news conference Friday promoting "Hemingway & Gellhorn," Kidman said she likes her privacy and protects it "quite diligently." She and husband Keith Urban live in Nashville, Tenn., with their two daughters.

RELATED: Selena Gomez: 'I Have Lost a Sense of Privacy'

Kidman's British co-star shares her viewpoint. Of a Clive Owen biopic, he said, "I wouldn't want to see it."

RELATED: Nicole Kidman Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair

"Hemingway & Gellhorn" is set to air in May. It's about the passionate, short-lived relationship of Gellhorn, a daring war correspondent, and the great novelist.

Kidman says she enjoys portraying inspirational women "who defy the odds and that burn bright," as Gellhorn did.